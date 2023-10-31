Two suspects arrested in separate convenience store robberies

Two suspects have been arrested after both allegedly threatened convenience store clerks with a knife during separate robberies in Sarnia on Monday.

Sarnia police say around 5 a.m. Monday, a suspect went to a convenience store on the 400 block of Exmouth Street and tried to leave with several unpaid items.

When the clerk told the suspect they needed to pay for the items, police say the suspect threatened to assault the clerk and did so while showing he had a knife attached to his belt.

The suspect ran from the store and was arrested just minutes after the robbery occurred a few blocks away. The 35-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with robbery, uttering death threats, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.

Later that evening, around 9 p.m., a second suspect attended a convenience store in the 100 block of Indian Road South.

Police say the suspect went to the counter area, held out a knife and ordered the clerk to move out of the way. The suspect then pushed the clerk and stole several items behind the counter.

The suspect took off and was later found and arrested Tuesday morning.

The 40-year-old Sarnia resident has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited device.

Police say the robberies are not believed to be related to one another.

Anyone with information related to these matters is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigative Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.