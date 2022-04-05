Two suspects arrested in Winnipeg homicide, police still looking for third
Winnipeg police officers have arrested two suspects in connection with a February homicide, and continue to search for the third suspect.
On Feb. 2, 2022, Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy, 26, was found dead in an apartment on Furby Street.
Police investigated the death and identified three adults who were Beardy’s known acquaintances.
On Feb. 28, officers arrested and charged Amos Joe Kematch, 27, with second-degree murder.
Then on March 15, police arrested a second suspect, Tanisha Caitlin Flett, 26, at the Law Courts. She has been charged with second-degree murder,
Investigators continue to look for Leah Carol Clifton, 34. She is wanted for second-degree murder.
Police describe Clifton as five feet six inches in height, weighing 140 to 150 lbs, with a medium build. She has a tattoo that says “RIP Dean” on the right side of her neck.
If you see Clifton, officers warn not to approach her.
Anyone with information about her location can call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
None of the charges in this incident have been proven in court.
-
Bad behaviors have increased in the workplace, says new U of G studyNew research out of the University of Guelph suggests anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unethical behaviours in the workplace.
-
Rural Municipalities of Alberta opposes creation of provincial police serviceAn independent association comprising of counties and municipal districts says it opposes a proposal from the Alberta government to create a provincial police force.
-
Aylmer police issue arrest warrant after violent assault and robberyThe Aylmer Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a man following a violent assault and robbery in Aylmer, Ont. on March 11.
-
New Brunswick woman, 62, dies in snowmobile crashA 62-year-old woman is dead following a single-snowmobile crash in Wapske, N.B.
-
Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital drawRichard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.
-
Spike belt brings stolen vehicle fleeing police in Saskatchewan to a stop in Manitoba: RCMPMounties say a man driving a stolen car that attempted to ram officers in Saskatchewan was eventually brought to a stop on a Manitoba highway.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicideCalgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
-
Average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climbThe average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has just gone up by another $188,000.
-
Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbingHalifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.