Two suspects arrested, one still outstanding after double stabbing in Richmond Hill

Two suspects have been arrested and a third remains outstanding after a double stabbing in Richmond Hill earlier this month.

York Regional Police (YRP) say it happened on Dec. 3 at around 2 a.m. outside of an establishment located on Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West.

YRP officers responded to an injured person call and when they arrived they located two men suffering from stab wounds.

Officers said they learned that two male suspects were waiting outside the establishment when the two victims exited.

The suspects then allegedly ran at the victims and began a physical altercation. One suspect had a knife and stabbed both victims several times, police said.

YRP said two male suspects and one female suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle prior to police arriving.

On Wednesday, investigators said they charged two suspects in connection with the case.

Vaughan resident Rachel Ga Yoon Kim, 26, and 22-year-old Thomas Mu He from Toronto have each been charged with two counts of both attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault.

Police say the third male suspect remains outstanding.

He is described as standing at five-foot-10 with a muscular build. He was wearing a yellow Air Jordan tracksuit with cargo style pants and large pockets, a black balaclava, black running shoes with white soles and carrying a black satchel.

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen all three of the suspects before or after the stabbing to contact them.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.