Two suspects being sought after Kitchener robbery, police release images


Images released by Waterloo regional police in connection to a robbery. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police Service) (Jan. 30, 2023)

Waterloo regional police are looking for two men suspected of robbery in Kitchener and have released two photos in connection to the investigation.

According to a news release, two men robbed a victim around 8 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect was described as Black, in his mid-30s, with a medium build and black hair. The second suspect was described as South Asian, 40-45 years old, six feet tall, with a medium build, short hair and a beard.

On Monday, police released two photos of people they are looking to speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

