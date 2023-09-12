Two suspects charged after North Bay police seize weapons, $15K in drugs
Driving while suspended and with $15,000 in illegal drugs in the vehicle turned out to be a bad decision for two suspects in North Bay recently.
Around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6, North Bay police pulled over a vehicle and quickly realized the driver had a suspended licence.
She was placed under arrest and police searched the vehicle, uncovering a host of drug trafficking supplies, in addition to the suspected illegal drugs.
Items seized include 119 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of meth, 17 grams of oxycodone and one gram of clonazepam.
Seized weapons include brass knuckles, a crossbow and a modified baseball bat with sharp objects attached. Cash and drug trafficking equipment was also seized.
Charged are a 25-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, who both face drug trafficking and weapons charges.
They were released on undertakings with both accused set to appear before the court on Oct. 3.
