Two suspects charged after smash and grabs at Muskoka businesses
Provincial police have arrested two individuals after multiple break-ins at businesses in Gravenhurst.
Police say several valuable items were stolen from one business shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the front window of the store was damaged.
The following day, around 4:40 a.m., officers were called to a second business with front window damage and items reportedly stolen.
OPP say they have charged a 33-year-old Gravenhurst man with numerous charges in connection to the incident.
Police have not confirmed if the incidents are related but are treating them as such "given the similar circumstances surrounding both."
Police have also arrested a 30-year-old Gravenhurst man after several mischiefs, thefts and break-ins that occurred throughout Gravenhurst between Oct. 19 and Nov. 8.
"We are also reminding everyone to ensure that doors and access points are secure and that valuable items are not stored in plain view of the public to avoid becoming potential victims," a release from the OPP noted.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
