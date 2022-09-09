Two suspects charged in connection to murder of young mother in Newmarket, Ont.

Two men have been charged in connection to the homicide investigation of a young mother in Newmarket, Ont., earlier this summer.

Officers found 22-year-old Nicole Mercer suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Prospect Street in the early morning hours of July 29.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

At the time, police issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Alexander Jolly of Newmarket, who had been on the run for several weeks.

On Friday, Sept. 9, police located Jolly in Toronto and arrested him. He has since been charged with Second Degree Murder, firearm possession, and possessing a prohibited weapon and remains in custody.

Over the course of the investigation, a second suspect was identified and arrested on Aug. 11.

18-year-old Maitland Doran of Newmarket has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact, possessing a firearm and a prohibited weapon, and has remained in custody since his arrest.