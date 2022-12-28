Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon just outside Hagersville.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala was responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch near Indian Line and Concession 14 in Walpole Township when two occupants opened fire, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said.

Pierzchala, who was 28, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

Just hours before he died, Pierzchala found out that he successfully completed his 10-month probationary period as an OPP officer. He went out on his first solo patrol hours before being killed. Carrique confirmed that Pierzchala was on his own when he responded to the call.

Following the incident, police issued an alert for two suspects, 25-year-old Randall Mckenzie and an unidentified 30-year-old woman, seen fleeing the area in a vehicle. Residents were advised to shelter in place as police looked for the suspects.

The suspects were subsequently taken into custody a short time later and the alert was cancelled. It is unclear where they were arrested.

Both suspects appeared in court today in Cayuga, Ont. at 1:30 p.m.

Mckenzie and the other accused, now identified as 30-year-old Brandi Stewart-Sperry, have both been charged with one count each of first-degree murder.

Stewart-Sperry and Mckenzie have been ordered by the court to not communicate with numerous people, including potential crown witnesses, her co-accused, and family of the victim.

They are both due back in court on Jan. 17.

On Wednesday morning, Shelley Ann Bentley, the mayor of Haldimand County, said her community is in shock and grieving.

“It was devastating to hear that one of our officers had been shot so violently, that is not something that we are used to in Haldimand County at all. We are a community of 48,000 people and we do not have this type of violence in our community, it is shocking,” she told CP24 Wednesday morning.

At around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a procession was held for Pierzchala as his body was taken from West Haldimand Hospital to The Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police participated in the procession and were met by members of Toronto police, fire and paramedics.

Procession for Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala is mobile from West Haldimand Hospital en route to Toronto now. #HeroesInLife @OPP_WR pic.twitter.com/Iwe33kpzw5

In the wake of the shooting, CTV News Public Safety Analyst and Former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis said policing protocols regarding these types of calls will likely be reviewed.

"They always are reviewed after a tragedy, whether it's a tactical operation or something like a so-called routine stop. Violence occurs, officers above will look at a variety of issues in terms of training, policy, kind of command and control, personal safety, equipment and all of that to see if anything can be learned. And sometimes nothing can," he told CP24 on Wednesday.

Carrique said Pierzchala, a former Queen's Park special constable, was described by his colleagues as an "exemplary" and "tremendous" officer.

Bentley, who didn’t know Pierzchala personally, aid she heard he was actively involved in the community.

“I have seen a picture of him at the Caledonia fair recently. He seemed to be, you know, community minded, just like all of us here in our community,” she said.

Haldimand County's mayor said the community will be supporting frontline officers during this difficult time.

“We also provide any services for them to be able to get back into their lives. I'm sure that the first responders that reacted to the scene are devastated today. I can't even imagine what they are going through today,” she said.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar