RCMP officers in Cranberry Portage, Man., have arrested two suspects in the homicide of a 50-year-old man.

Around 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 27, Mounties received a report of a dead man at a home in Cold Lake, Man.

Once they got to the scene, RCMP found the body of a 50-year-old man.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit and The Pas Forensic Identification Services investigated the homicide and arrested two suspects.

Jay Caribou, 22, and Lyle Hart, 22, both from Pukatawagan, Man., have been charged with manslaughter. They are both in custody and are set to appear in court on Dec. 30. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The investigation continues.