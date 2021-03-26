Two suspects from Hamilton lead police in North Bay on wild chase

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay say two suspects from Hamilton – one just 16 years old – tried to flee from police after being caught speeding during a radar patrol.

The suspect vehicle drove through red lights and collided with other vehicles as they tried to escape. At one point, they were also pursued by a pickup truck after they collided during their attempt to get away.

The incident began March 21 on Highway 11, police said in a news release Friday.

"The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a speeding vehicle on Seymour Avenue and the vehicle failed to stop for police," the release said. "Officers chose not to pursue the suspect vehicle due to the large amount of traffic and pedestrians in the area."

Police kept searching for the vehicle when they saw an Audi station wagon drive through a red light on the bypass.

"The Audi attempted to pass vehicles on the shoulder, hit a pickup truck and continued," police said. "The driver of that pickup truck began to pursue the Audi."

Police had to pull the truck over for public safety reasons, then resumed their search for the Audi.

"The Audi then drove through a red light at Airport Road and Algonquin Avenue, striking another vehicle," the release said. "The driver of this vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

At that point, the two suspects tried to get away on foot and were pursued by witnesses and police.

"One suspect was arrested right away, the other was located a short time later on Cartier Avenue," police said.

"A search of the suspect vehicle resulted in police locating a prohibited bladed machete-style weapon, numerous pieces of suspected stolen construction equipment from St. Catharine's, Ont., and stolen licence plates."

A 22-year-old from Hamilton, who was the passenger in the vehicle, is charged with several offences, including weapons possession, possession of stolen property, obstructing police, and two counts of failure to comply with release conditions.

The passenger remains in jail pending a bail hearing March 29 in North Bay.

The 16-year-old driver, also from Hamilton, is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to stop at an accident, fleeing from police, obstructing police, failure to comply with an undertaking, weapons possession, and possession of stolen property.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 7 in North Bay.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.