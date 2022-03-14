Two suspects from Montreal in custody after allegedly kidnapping man at knifepoint in Toronto

Police say two suspects from Montreal are in custody after a man was kidnapped at knifepoint in Toronto at the end of January.

On Jan. 29, investigators with Toronto police say they were notified by the Ontario Provincial Police that an individual had been located in Port Hope, about 50 kilometres east of Oshawa, after he was kidnapped.

Earlier that day, police said the man was kidnapped at knifepoint from a condominium in downtown Toronto and “forcibly confined” in his own vehicle and was forced to drive himself and the suspects eastbound out of the city.

The vehicle made a stop in Port Hope, at which point police said the man was able to escape and the suspects fled the area in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was located abandoned five days later in Toronto.

On March 10, police said that two suspects were located in a Whitby-area hotel and arrested.

Jean Emmanuel Israel, 20, and Shaem St. Lot Latortue, 18, both of Montreal, are each charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery with a weapon, and theft over $5,000, as well as a number of other charges.

They appeared in a Toronto courtroom on March 12.

It’s unclear if the victim suffered any injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers.