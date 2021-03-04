Hamilton police have identified two suspects from Toronto who are now wanted in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old British Columbia man.

Police were called to the area of Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive on Sunday evening after a 26-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. As officers were clearing the area, they discovered the body of a man who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Police subsequently identified him as Tyler Pratt and said he was in the middle of relocating to the Greater Toronto Area from B.C.

The two victims knew each other for a period of time, but police would not say how they knew each other.

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the killing.

On Thursday, police released images of the suspects, identified as 28-year-old Oliver Karafa and 25-year-old Yun (Lucy) Lu Li. They are wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Both resided in Toronto, but police believe they have left the area.

Police also said they have recovered the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident.

Investigators are advising anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects not to approach them and to contact police at 905-546-4123 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.