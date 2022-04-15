Two suspects in custody after M'Chigeeng assault

While investigating an alleged assault on Manitoulin Island, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service says officers arrested a person in an unrelated matter walking down the street with a loaded gun and drugs.

Police responded to a complaint about an assault between two residents of M'Chigeeng First Nation on Friday morning, APS said in a social media post.

"While UCCM were investigating the assault they located a local individual walking on the street with a loaded firearm and illegal drugs. This person was not believed to be involved in the assault incident, but has now been arrested for what was located on them during the police interaction," police said.

The assault suspect was taken into custody shortly after noon, an update on the social media post said.

"Both incidents are being actively investigated by UCCM police and there is no immediate danger to the public," police said.

Chief Linda Debassige has voiced her frustration with the violence in her community over the last few months after a fatal shooting involving non-band members. Five people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month and a Toronto man wanted for attempted murder is still on the loose in connection with another shooting in M'Chigeeng in February.