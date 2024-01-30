Two suspects in custody after one person stabbed at Oshawa mall

Two people are in custody following a stabbing at a mall in Oshawa Tuesday afternoon.

Durham police say officers responded to Oshawa Centre, in the area of King Street West and Stevenson Road South, and located a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They have been transported to the hospital.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.

Police have closed off the food court area for the investigation.

Police are on scene at the Oshawa Centre located at 418 King St E for a stabbing. The food court area is shut down. The victim has been transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. Twp suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-579-1520 pic.twitter.com/pKxbkNljhh