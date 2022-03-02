Two suspects knock on door, assault resident: Orillia OPP says

Provincial police are appealing to the public to help identify two suspects and a vehicle involved in an alleged assault with a weapon near Orillia.

According to police, a man and woman knocked on the door of a house on Cumberland Road, off Highway 11, looking for assistance around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the woman assaulted the resident before both suspects took off in a vehicle "in an unknown direction."

Officers say they believe this was an isolated incident.

They are asking residents in the Cumberland Beach area to check their security camera footage for any suspicious activity and report it to the police.

Police are looking for a woman, roughly 30-years-old, about five feet nine inches tall, with light brown skin, a slim build and long, straight brown hair. She wore a white winter coat, jeans, white shoes and had a black purse.

They describe the man as being white, roughly 30-years-old, five feet seven inches tall, with an average build. He has scruffy facial hair, a short buzz-cut and wore a black jacket.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Orillia OPP Crime Investigations Unit at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.