Two suspects make off with vehicle after armed carjacking in North York

Toronto police are responding to an armed carjacking in North York Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue West.

Police said two suspects managed to get away with the vehicle and that a firearm was seen during the robbery.

No injuries have been reported and an investigation into the incident is now underway.

Toronto has been gripped by a recent spike in carjackings in the city and the surrounding areas.

The problem was highlighted Wednesday morning when Toronto police announced that two teenage suspects who attempted to steal at least 12 vehicles at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month had been arrested.

