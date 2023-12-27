Two suspects sought after gunpoint robbery in east Windsor
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
Windsor police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Windsor.
Shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 26, two masked suspects entered a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole St.
Police say one of the suspects brandished a gun and ordered the clerk to open the register.
The suspects stole money, cigarettes, and food items before fleeing the scene, according to police. No one was injured as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
New Western scholarship honours alumnus and football supporterWestern University is remembering one of their own by honouring them with a new scholarship.
-
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTVThe man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
-
Chestermere Lake pond hockey tournament still a go despite thin iceThe annual Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship dropped the puck in Chestermere on Wednesday for the annual four-on-four tournament with thousands in attendance.
-
Gonna toss your Christmas tree? Edmonton animal rescue could make use itA local wildlife rehab centre wants your old Christmas tree.
-
Man charged after autopsy in central Edmonton homicide caseEdmonton police have charged a man in the death of another man last week in the city's core following an autopsy.
-
Canadians weigh in on their 2023 and vote on the top word to describe itAnother calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
-
Masked suspects wanted in Huntsville break-in and theftPolice are on the hunt for two suspects accused of breaking into a business in Muskoka.
-
Kitchener road closed after crashA section of New Dundee Road in south Kitchener has been shut down after a three-vehicle crash.
-
Maritime hockey fans cheer for Team Canada following unforgettable 2023 World JuniorsCanada has opened the World Junior Hockey Championships with back-to-back wins against Finland and Latvia.