London police say an pellet gun was recovered and two men taken into custody in connection with a weapons investigation.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas and Adelaide streets around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a man possibly in possession of a firearm in an area residence.

On scene, an airsoft pellet gun was recovered and two people taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police remained on scene early Wednesday evening as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.