Two taken to hospital after crash involving a London Transit bus.

Two people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Wharncliffe Road south late Friday afternoon — a London Transit bus was one of the vehicles involved.

The collision happened around 4:40 p.m., just north of Becher Street where a white sedan could be seen sandwiched between the bus and an SUV.

Fire crews initially thought they would need the Jaws of Life to get the two victims out of the sedan but were able to pry the door open by hand.

The pair were taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Wharncliffe Road had to be blocked off at Becher Street through much of the evening while the scene was being cleaned up.