Two injured after early morning fire in downtown Kitchener

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire early Thursday morning at a duplex in downtown Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to Weber Street and Ontario Street around 5:30 a.m.

Officials said there was a heavy fire on the second floor that then made its way into the attic.

Crews removed some of the building's walls and ceilings to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

"There was some reports of possible people trapped in the structure and our crews removed two people," said Kitchener's platoon chief Carlin Riley.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service sais both were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

One of the two was then taken by land ambulance to a hospital outside the region.

Damage to the exterior could be seen on the right side unit of the duplex and on the roof.

The City of Kitchener said the duplex is listed as a non-designated property of cultural hertitage values.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is working with Kitchener Fire and police to determine the cause of the blaze.

"Any serious fire injuries, which is defined as someone who was admitted in hospital for fire-related injuries, requires the fire department to notify the Fire Marshall's Office and an investigator is dispatched to conduct an investigation," said Clive Hubbard, with the office of the Fire Marshall, to CTV News.

Weber Street was shut down between Queen Street and Young Street for roughly two hours but has since reopened.

Ontario Street remains closed between Weber and Duke Street.