Two taken to hospital after mid-morning crash east of London, Ont.

Two people were taken to hospital after a dramatic mid-morning crash just east of London.

One SUV ended up on its roof and another hit a tree after a collision at the intersection of Trafalgar Street and Richmond Street in Thames Centre Township.

Middlesex OPP, Thames Centre Fire Services, and EMS were called to the scene at around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Two people from the collision were taken to hospital but police said their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The intersection remained open with occasional lane restrictions while the cars were removed.

The scene was cleared by about 12:30 in the afternoon.