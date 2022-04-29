Two taken to hospital after train hit vehicle in Winnipeg

Two people have been taken to hospital after police say a train hit a vehicle in Winnipeg.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Winnipeg police said a train struck a vehicle near Bairdmore Boulevard at the Letellier Crossing.

A witness told CTV News the train struck the vehicle at Bairdmore Boulevard, pushing it a few hundred metres down the track to De Vos Road.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said two people inside the vehicle were extricated and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Roads were closed in the area as police and CN investigated.

Police said drivers should expect traffic disruptions.