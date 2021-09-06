iHeartRadio

Two taken to hospital with stab wounds, replica firearm wounds in Cambridge: WPRS

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

Waterloo regional police are investigating an incident they say resulted in one youth suffering stab wounds and another being shot by a replica firearm.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of King Street East and Argyle Street North in Cambridge.

Police say the non-life threatening injuries to the male youths were a result of a physical altercation between a group of people. The two were later taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

12