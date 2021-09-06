Two taken to hospital with stab wounds, replica firearm wounds in Cambridge: WPRS

Waterloo regional police are investigating an incident they say resulted in one youth suffering stab wounds and another being shot by a replica firearm.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of King Street East and Argyle Street North in Cambridge.

Police say the non-life threatening injuries to the male youths were a result of a physical altercation between a group of people. The two were later taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.