Two teen girls arrested for person-on-person robbery in Waterloo

Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested following a reported robbery in Waterloo. Regional police were called to the Sunview Street and University Avenue West scene around 11:10 p.m. Monday. They say a victim was approached by two suspects who brandished knives, demanded personal property, and then fled on foot. The two were located shortly after by police and arrested, according to officials. The two Waterloo residents have both been charged with robbery and obstructing police.