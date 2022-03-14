Two teenagers charged after Toronto pharmacy robbed at knifepoint

Two teenage boys are in custody after allegedly robbing a Toronto pharmacy at knifepoint last week.

Investigators say that sometime on March 8, they were called to a pharmacy in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street for a robbery.

Two teenage boys aged 14 and 15 allegedly entered the store, went to the pharmacy counter and pulled a knife.

They demanded cash and drugs from a staff member and fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Police got to the scene and found both male suspects and took them into custody.

A knife and the cash taken from the pharmacy was recovered.

Two teenage boys, a 15-year-old from Toronto and a 14-year-old from Haldimand County were arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.

Neither suspect can be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both boys appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on the morning of March 9.