Two teenagers killed on the weekend in separate ATV crashes in Newfoundland: RCMP

Newfoundland RCMP have confirmed that two teens -- one from the province, the other from Ontario -- were killed in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes on the weekend.

The Mounties say an 18-year-old Ontario woman died Saturday after the ATV she was driving veered off a road near North Harbour, N.L., which is on the Avalon Peninsula.

The woman, who was described as an inexperienced ATV driver, was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP say both the driver and her passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

A short time later, police say a 15-year-old girl from Botwood, N.L., was seriously injured when the side-by-side ATV she was a passenger in left a path near Bishop's Falls, in central Newfoundland.

The girl was taken to hospital where she died.

Police say the girl and the ATV's driver were not wearing seatbelts or helmets.

The Mounties say neither alcohol nor drug impairment were factors in either crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.