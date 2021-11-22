Two teens accused in fatal Barrie shooting make first court appearance

Two underaged teens facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Barrie boy made their first court appearance on Monday.

An 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested over the weekend following the shooting on Friday night on River Ridge Road in Barrie.

Police, the K9 unit, and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to reports of a shooting in the Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road area to find the lifeless teenager.

"The 17-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Barrie Police Services communications coordinator Peter Leon via a YouTube video.

"At the present time, Barrie police believe strongly that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate risk to the public or their safety," Leon added.

Barrie police said investigators identified the three suspects who were "arrested without incident."

"Within less than 48 hours the arrests were made and charges were laid," Leon noted. "We don't see this type of crime in Barrie very often, but it is reassuring to the public that the police were able to locate, identify and ultimately charge three people."

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday and two 17-year-olds the following day.

Police said they are not actively searching for anyone else connected to the "isolated incident."

The 18-year-old was remanded into police custody to await his next court appearance on Dec. 8.

The two 17-year-old males will remain behind bars until their next court appearance in the coming weeks.

The two underaged suspect's identities are protected under the Youth Justice Act, and police are not naming the victim.

However, the Simcoe Public District School Board has brought traumatic response teams to the school the victim attended.