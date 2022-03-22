Two teens arrested after fake gun brandished on LRT
Police have arrested two teenagers after a disturbance on the LRT at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
In a media release, Waterloo regional police say officers responded to the LRT platform at Fairview Park Mall around 12 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a male in possession of a handgun.
Police say a victim reported she was riding the LRT when she was involved in a “verbal altercation” with a group of youths who threatened her and brandished a black handgun.
Police arrived at the scene and located the group inside the mall. According to police, when officers tried to arrest a male teen, a female teen began assaulting them and trying to obstruct the arrest. The officers were not injured.
Police seized an imitation handgun with a loaded magazine and a baton.
A 15-year-old Waterloo boy has been charged with several offences, including:
- Two counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Carry a Concealed Weapon
- Possession of a Prohibited Device
- Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest
- Assault with a Weapon
- Utter Threats
- Breach Undertaking
A 17-year-old Kitchener girl has been charged with:
- Obstruct police
- Assault police officer
- Utter threats
