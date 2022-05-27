Two teens arrested for armed robbery at Conestoga Mall

Two teens were arrested Thursday night and charged with an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were located around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Glen Forrest Boulevard and Weber Street North

They were inside a stolen vehicle where officers also recovered some stolen merchandise.

Police said there was a loaded 9 mm handgun inside the vehicle at the time of their arrest.

Both teens are charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen goods over $5,000. The 16-year-old is also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers were initially called to Conestoga Mall around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

They said three people had entered an unnamed store and demanded merchandise from employees.

Police have not released any details about the third suspect.

They continue to investigate the incident.