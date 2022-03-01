Two teens arrested in connection with Barrie robberies
Police arrested two teens in connection with two separate robberies at Barrie convenience stores last month, where vaping products were allegedly stolen in both cases.
According to police, a Circle K on Marcellus Drive in the city's southwest end was robbed on Feb. 15 when a suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and took several vaping products.
No one was physically hurt.
Police gathered video surveillance evidence from the scene and identified the suspect as a minor.
Police report that another Circle K in Barrie was robbed a week later, on Feb. 21, and the suspect allegedly stole vaping products.
They say video footage revealed that "the two incidents were carried out by two different persons."
The investigation led officers to charge a 17-year-old boy with the first occurrence and a 16-year-old boy with the second.
The identities of both accused are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police charged the two teens with robbery and released them from custody.
Both have a court date scheduled in the coming weeks.
