Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries

Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.

The incident happened on June 17 around 10:30 p.m., police said a fight broke out in the area of Graham Avenue and Fort Street.

Investigators said there was a concert that night and afterward there was a confrontation which escalated to the point of a 17-year-old male being stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old male. Police said a 15-year-old female also got involved in the fight.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation and determined the 17-year-old was trying to intervene in the fight when he was stabbed. Police also noted the suspect didn't attend the concert.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition and on June 21 he died from his injuries.

Police have since arrested a 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old female. The male has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody, while the female was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and was later released.

None of the charges have been tested in court.