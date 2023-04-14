Two teens charged following bomb threat targeting North Grenville school
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Two teens are facing charges in connection to an alleged bomb threat at an eastern Ontario school.
Ontario Provincial Police says officers received information on April 3 about a possible bomb threat targeting a school in North Grenville, south of Ottawa.
Two teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, are facing charges of uttering threats – cause death of bodily harm and uttering threats – damage to property.
The two people will appear in court in Brockville at a later date.
The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
-
PSAC to provide update on contract talks with 155,000 workers in legal strike positionPublic Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward and other union officials will hold a media conference at 9 a.m. to discuss negotiations with Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
'Avoid the area': Regina police operation underway in central ReginaThe public is asked to avoid the area of the 800 block of Angus Street as police conduct a criminal investigation in the area.
-
No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month markIt’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
-
Legendary broadcaster Red Robinson honoured at memorialNearly 300 people gathered to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Red Robinson.
-
Grieving father finds healing by helping hundreds in needHowie Allan is on an unexpected journey that began where life often ends.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with SUVA crash in west London sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital, Sunday.
-
-
Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship goldCaptain Hilary Knight scored three goals, including two power-play markers with just over three minutes left in the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock, as the United States defeated defending champion Canada 6-3 tonight to claim the gold medal in the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario.
-
Driver near Regina caught travelling 30 km/h over speed limit with 6 active suspensionsRegina police caught up to a driver travelling a little too fast over the weekend and quickly learned they were not even supposed to be on the road.