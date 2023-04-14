iHeartRadio

Two teens charged following bomb threat targeting North Grenville school


Ontario Provincial Police cruiser file image.

Two teens are facing charges in connection to an alleged bomb threat at an eastern Ontario school.

Ontario Provincial Police says officers received information on April 3 about a possible bomb threat targeting a school in North Grenville, south of Ottawa.

Two teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, are facing charges of uttering threats – cause death of bodily harm and uttering threats – damage to property.

The two people will appear in court in Brockville at a later date.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

