Two teens charged following fatal stabbing in Norway House Cree Nation: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP arrested and charged two youth males in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man on July 14, 2022.

Police were originally called around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in the Niskaview area of Norway House Cree Nation.

Police said an 18-year-old man was involved in an altercation with several other people when he was stabbed. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

A 17-year-old male also arrived at the hospital while officers were there and he was suffering from a stab wound.

Police believe he was also involved in the altercation with the same suspects when he was also stabbed.

Police have now arrested two males, aged 16 and 17 years old, and they have been charged with second-degree murder.

They appeared in court on Wednesday and remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.