Two teens charged in connection to buy-and-sell theft in Kitchener
Two teens have been charged in connection with a theft stemming from a buy-and-sell sale in which the pair agreed to meet with an individual to purchase an item.
On Tuesday, June 28 at approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Erinbrook Drive and Marlis Crescent in Kitchener for a report of a theft.
The victim arranged to meet the suspects after they responded to a post he had made on a buy-and-sell website.
When the victim arrived, the suspects stole the item from him, then fled the area on foot.
Police located the teens attempting to hide on a residential property in the area of Greenbrook Drive and Forest Hill Drive.
Police said they charged a 13-year-old from Kitchener and a 14-year-old from Oakville, with theft under $5,000 and trespassing by night.
