Two teens charged in violent downtown robbery
Thanks to tips from the community, two suspects have been arrested in relation to a recent downtown robbery that left a man with a head injury.
Police located and arrested two of the three men wanted for a mugging on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Goyeau Street.
Officers say the suspects punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. They then stole his wallet and iPhone before fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Two suspects police believe to be involved in the robbery were arrested on Saturday, Oct. 7 without incident.
One suspect, 19, has been charged with robbery with violence and failure to comply with a release order. The second, also 19, has been charged with robbery with violence.
The third unknown man remains outstanding, police say.
If you can identify the suspect, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com
-
Province hands out $8M for daycare spaces in TimminsEducation Minister Stephen Lecce was in Timmins on Tuesday visiting local child care centres and announcing major funding.
-
Indigenous students in the north train for the jobs of the futureThe world of software testing is low on employees, and one Sault-based business is aiming to fill those roles with Indigenous workers.
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skidThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Sudbury's Elgin Street Mission feeding more people than everThe Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury says more and more people are coming to them for meals and assistance.
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hearsA Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this yearDry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of warJewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a monthOperators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption siteTime is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.