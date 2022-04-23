Two teens charged with damaging police cruiser

Two teens are facing charges after a cruiser belonging to the Waterloo Regional Police Service was damaged in Kitchener.

Police said officers were investigating a separate incident in the area of King Street East and Montgomery Road, around 1:25 a.m. Friday, when rocks were thrown at the vehicle.

Police said the windshield was "shattered by one of the rocks."

A 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.