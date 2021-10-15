iHeartRadio

Two teens charged with second degree murder after 'suspicious' death in Sask.

Two teens are facing several charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man.

On Oct. 8, RCMP went to a home in Grandmother’s Bay, a reserve 77 km northeast of Lac La Ronge, after a report said a person was unaccounted for.

According to a police news release, an officer entered the home and found a dead man.

He has been identified as 55-year-old George Roberts of Grandmother’s Bay.

An investigation determined that Roberts’ death is suspicious.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP say two 16-year-olds were arrested on Tuesday. They cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They are both facing one count of second-degree murder, one count of robbery and one count of breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence.

The teens made their first court appearance in La Ronge on Thursday. 

