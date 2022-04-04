Two teens clocked going 128km/hr in a 60km/hr zone: police
Two teenagers face stunt driving charges after police say officers clocked them speeding at more than twice the posted limit on Heritage Drive near William Street in Midland.
According to Georgian Bay OPP, officers caught the two drivers, one from Midland, the other from North Bay "travelling side by each, then in tandem at a high rate of speed and confirmed their speed at 128 Km/hr in a 60 Km/hr zone."
Along with speeding, police charged both drivers with stunt driving, race a motor vehicle.
After a further investigation, police charged the Midland teen with drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available, while the North Bay teen has been charged with driving a motor vehicle with open liquor.
Both vehicles will be impounded for 14 days, and licenses have been suspended for 30 days.
The drivers are expected to appear in court on May 19.
