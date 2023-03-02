Two teens dead after being found outside on northern Manitoba First Nation

Two 14-year-old girls are dead after being found outside of a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation on Wednesday.

The Manitoba RCMP responded to the incident on St. Theresa Point First Nation around 8 a.m.

Police said the two teens were taken to a nursing station where they were pronounced dead.

Mounties note that it’s believed the two girls were outside for a period of time, adding that the temperature in the community was about -23 C overnight.

Autopsies will be conducted and RCMP continue to investigate.

Grand Chief Scott Harper of Anishininew Okimawin (Island Lake Tribal Council) said the two deaths are very difficult for the entire community.

“The communities that I represent, we were all one community before, and we still have that closeness, and families are connected,” he said. “When one community hurts, the whole community feels it.”

Harper said he will be travelling to St. Theresa Point First Nation on Friday to meet with the community. He adds crisis counsellors are also coming to the community to help people with the grieving process.