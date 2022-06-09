Two teens facing charges after threats found on walls of Renfrew high school

Two teenagers are facing mischief charges after threatening messages were found on walls of a Renfrew high school earlier this week.

Staff at Renfrew Collegiate Institute called Ontario Provincial Police at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday to advise of a threat that was located against the school.

Police say threatening messages had been found at various locations around the school.

A photo obtained by CTV News Ottawa showed that someone scrawled the words 'Shoot up June 7th' on a wall at the school. Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa threatening messages were found in two different washrooms.

There was a police presence at the school on Tuesday due to the reported threats. The school remained open for classes on Tuesday, but many students stayed home.

On Thursday, police announced a 15-year-old is facing charges of mischief and uttering threats, and a 14-year-old is facing charges of mischief, uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

The names of the accused will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.