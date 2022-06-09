Two teens facing charges after threats found on walls of Renfrew high school
Two teenagers are facing mischief charges after threatening messages were found on walls of a Renfrew high school earlier this week.
Staff at Renfrew Collegiate Institute called Ontario Provincial Police at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday to advise of a threat that was located against the school.
Police say threatening messages had been found at various locations around the school.
A photo obtained by CTV News Ottawa showed that someone scrawled the words 'Shoot up June 7th' on a wall at the school. Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa threatening messages were found in two different washrooms.
There was a police presence at the school on Tuesday due to the reported threats. The school remained open for classes on Tuesday, but many students stayed home.
On Thursday, police announced a 15-year-old is facing charges of mischief and uttering threats, and a 14-year-old is facing charges of mischief, uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.
The names of the accused will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
-
-
-
North Preston celebrates life of young boy killed in DecemberThere was a special celebration Thursday in a community outside Halifax to honour the life of a young boy who was killed in December.
-
Pacific FC to host team from Jamaica at Starlight Stadium in international tournamentThe buzz keeps getting louder for Vancouver Island's only professional soccer team.
-
Police investigate stolen Pride flags from three Leamington schoolsPolice are investigating three incidents of Pride flags stolen from separate incidents in the Leamington area over the last week.
-
HMCS Halifax Commanding Officer temporarily removed from duty while on European deploymentThe Commanding Officer of HMCS Halifax has been temporarily removed from his post following several incidents onboard the ship during Operation Reassurance.
-
Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increasesAn advocate for the homeless in the Fraser Valley says he’s never seen the situation as dire as it currently is and adds that it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.
-
Greater Sudbury one of 21 municipalities to get credit rating upgradeGreater Sudbury's credit has been upgraded from an AA to AA+ by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.
-
Labour shortage will last 5 years, says B.C. business professorCanada’s aging population combined with the number of people who are retiring mean the country is facing a long road to recovering its workforce.