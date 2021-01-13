Two teens, ages 18 and 19, from Temiskaming Shores have been charged with sexual assault in connection with incidents that took place between September 2020 and January 2021.

The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police began the investigation Jan. 5 into reports of two attacks, both in Temiskaming Shores.

The 19-year-old is charged with two counts of sexual assaults, while the 18-year-old faces one charge of sexual assault.

"Both accused were held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 26," police said.

"Victims in abusive relationships are not alone," police said. "If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential."

These websites also have resources and more information: Victim Services of Temiskaming & District, A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential.

If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.