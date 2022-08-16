Two teens injured after accidental shooting in Ajax home: police

Two teens are recovering from gunshot wounds after an accidental shooting in an Ajax home, Durham Regional Police say.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, police responded to Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital after a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old female walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said officers spoke with a female witness at the hospital who provided false information, which initially “interfered with the investigation.”

“Officers then attended a residential address on Booker Drive in Ajax where it was determined that the male accidentally shot himself and the female. Both parties were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police said no individuals at the residence have a registered firearm or firearms licence.

Two people have been charged in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old male is facing two charges, including aggravated assault and discharge firearm reckless to the life or safety of another person. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 45-year-old woman, of Booker Drive in Ajax, is facing a charge of public mischief. She was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. MacKinnon at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2529, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).