Two teens injured in head-on ATV accident in Orangeville

Two 16-year-old's are in hospital after a head-on ATV crash in Orangeville Sunday evening.

Dufferin OPP say the teens were on private property in the County Road 109 and Willoughby Road area when the accident happened.

Dufferin County Paramedic Services transported both of the riders to a local hospital. One of the teens suffered serious injuries and was air-lifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to a Toronto hospital.

Police are investigating the crash and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call Dufferin OPP.