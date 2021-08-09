Two teens killed in crash with semi truck on Highway 75
Editorial Producer - Digital
Danton Unger
Manitoba RCMP say two teenagers were killed in a crash on Highway 75 over the weekend.
Mounties said a 17-year-old girl had been driving a vehicle with a 14-year-old girl as a passenger. The two girls had been heading west on Provincial Road 305 in the RM of Ritchot when they reached the intersection of Highway 75.
RCMP said when the vehicle entered the intersection it was hit by a semi truck.
Both the girls in the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene. RCMP said the girls had both been from Roseau River.
The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not injured.
RCMP are investigating the crash.
-
Sask. First Nation opens new band office following 'devastating' fireAlmost two years after a fire destroyed the band office, Cumberland House Cree Nation opened the doors to a new office on Monday.
-
Banff council elects new mayor to replace Sen. Karen SorensenCorrie DiManno has been elected mayor of Banff, replacing Karen Sorensen who was named to the Canadian Senate.
-
Councillor Ben Henderson to run for federal Liberals in Mill WoodsLongtime Edmonton City Councillor Ben Henderson will run for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in the next federal election.
-
Kelsey Mitchell returns home from Tokyo to champion’s welcomeSherwood Park’s Kelsey Mitchell received a champion’s welcome as she arrived in Edmonton from Tokyo.
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal of death sentenceChinese courts are expected to deliver verdicts in the cases of Canadians Robert Schellenberg and Michael Spavor, sources have confirmed to CTV News.
-
Point Roberts residents can cross the border to B.C. without proof of vaccinationResidents of the tiny enclave of Point Roberts can now cross the land border into B.C. But unlike other Americans, they don’t have to show proof of vaccination.
-
'The warning bells are louder' with latest IPCC report on climate changeExperts are calling the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report alarming and say world leaders and citizens must act now before the situation gets worse.
-
Announcement coming from First Nations whose members attended St. Paul’s Indian Residential School in North VancouverThe Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations are set to make an announcement about a former residential school located in North Vancouver.
-
'I can't get enough air in': Thousands of Manitobans living with long-term effects of old COVID-19 infectionsAs the number of new COVID-19 cases slows, thousands of Manitobans are still living with the long-term effects of an old infection.