Two teens killed in crash with semi truck on Highway 75

Manitoba RCMP say two teenagers were killed in a crash on Highway 75 over the weekend.

Mounties said a 17-year-old girl had been driving a vehicle with a 14-year-old girl as a passenger. The two girls had been heading west on Provincial Road 305 in the RM of Ritchot when they reached the intersection of Highway 75.

RCMP said when the vehicle entered the intersection it was hit by a semi truck.

Both the girls in the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene. RCMP said the girls had both been from Roseau River.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not injured.

RCMP are investigating the crash.