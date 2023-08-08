Two teens killed in fatal crash to be laid to rest

The two southwestern Ontario teenagers killed in a crash near Tillsonburg, Ont. earlier this month will be laid to rest later this week.

The single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road, located northeast of Tillsonburg, occurred just after midnight on Aug. 4 and claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Few details have been released so far, but police said seven people were inside the vehicle when it left the road and rolled.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene, while a 16-year-old male was later pronounced deceased after being treated at London’s Victoria Hospital.

The two teenagers, since identified as Avery Isabella Warwick of Brantford and Lucas Crump of Mount Pleasant, will be laid to rest later this week.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday afternoon for Avery.

“Avery touched the lives of so many, our beloved shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and the beat of our hearts,” her obituary reads.

A ceremony will be held on Saturday for Lucas.

“Lucas touched the hearts of many people in his short life," his obituary reads. "He was a shining light — sweet, funny, witty, kind, and brilliant."

Lucas had also just received his G1 licence, and was an organ donor.

“Many people will benefit from his generous gift,” the obituary reads.

Five other people were also injured in the crash.

The investigation continues.