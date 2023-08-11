Two teens sought in homicide of 16 year old in Glen Cairn

Less than two days after the death of 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills, London police have deemed the death a homicide and are requesting the public’s help in locating two teenaged suspects.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 police responded to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road in relation to a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, a male was located suffering from life-threatening injuries who was then transported to hospital by paramedics.

The victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

London police have since identified the victim as Malik McDonnell-Mills, 16, of London.

On Friday, police announced that the death of McDonnell-Mills has been deemed a homicide, and that police have identified two suspects.

Treyton Hoffman, 18, of London and a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been jointly charged with manslaughter.

Warrants of arrest have been applied for both suspects.

Police have released a photo of Treyton Hoffman in the hopes members of the public can assist in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to call either 9-1-1 or the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.