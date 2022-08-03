Two teens stabbed in London: Police
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
London police say two teens were stabbed in south London on Tuesday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Wellington Road after getting information that a male was stabbed.
When first responders arrived on scene, the found two teenaged boys with apparent stab wounds. Both of them were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A description of a suspect was given to police and another teenaged boy was arrested nearby. A second suspect was also identified and located.
Two knives were also found and seized by police who say they don’t believe this was a random incident.
-
Cowichan Valley wine producers celebrating industry's success with festivalIt's estimated that the Cowichan Valley's wine industry has an economic spin-off in the tens of millions of dollars. That is why this month the industry will be celebrating its successes, beginning with a summer tasting party on Thursday night at Brentwood College.
-
Woman splashed with coffee, punched in face at McDonald's in VancouverPolice are investigating after a woman was allegedly punched in the face inside a McDonald's in Vancouver's West End.
-
Day one of Canoe ’22 sees thousands of spectators in Dartmouth, N.S., despite heat warningsThousands of people lined Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., during the first day of competition at ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships on Wednesday.
-
Average home sales price drops nearly 25 per cent over five months in Windsor-EssexThe average prices at which houses have sold in Windsor-Essex has declined by about 25 per cent over the past five months, according to new data from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
'Size of grapefruits': Vancouver Island mayor caught in extreme Alberta hailstormA family road trip through Alberta took a dramatic turn for the mayor of Courtenay, B.C.
-
Here's how many B.C. kids under are 5 booked for COVID-19 vaccineJust a fraction of B.C. parents have registered their children under five to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award pins handed out in North BayThe award is named after Queen Elizabeth and this year's pin recognizes her 70 years of service.
-
City of Calgary services temporarily moving to Central Library and Whitehorn Multi-Service CentreThe Municipal Building will reopen Monday, August 8, after a man set several fires there early Tuesday.
-
Extreme heat trumps COVID-19 concerns as hot summer continuesAs temperatures across the region increase, a “Summer Emergency Preparedness” task team was created in Chatham-Kent. At the request of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, a new task force was created to bring health and social sector agencies together for a more coordinated approach to handling extreme heat.