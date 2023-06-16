Two teens struck in Innisfil while illegally riding e-bikes

South Simcoe Police are investigating after two teens were struck while illegally riding e-bikes in Innisfil.

According to police, the two youths were hit in the Innisfil Beach Road and Webster Boulevard area around 6 p.m. Friday. The two teenagers were riding the bikes when they failed to stop at a stop sign, police say.

One of the teens was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have learned through the preliminary investigation that the two youths were not wearing helmets and were not legally permitted to ride the e-bikes due to being under 16.

Police say more details will be released once available.

With files from CTV's Rob Cooper.