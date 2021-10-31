Two teens suffer serious injuries after crash near Springwater

Two teenagers were seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision near Springwater Township overnight Sunday.

According to OPP, officers responded to the crash at County Road 27 just north of Horseshoe Valley Road. Police say the vehicle struck a tree before bursting into flames.

Both people in the vehicle, who were said to be teenagers, managed to get out while the car was on fire. They suffered serious injuries and were transported to Toronto area trauma centres.

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.