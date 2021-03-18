Two people from the Temiskaming area are facing a slew of charges after Ontario Provincial Police began investigating a break and enter March 12.

The pair are accused of returning twice within two days to the same location to steal items.

OPP began investigating after receiving a report March 12 about a theft from a property on Highway 560 in the Township of James.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the perpetrators attended the property on March 10 and stole some items, and then re-attended the same property on March 12 to steal further items," police said in a news release Thursday.

One of the suspects was arrested March 16 during a patrol on Highway 11 in the Township of Chamberlain when one of the accused was located inside a vehicle.

"A search incident to arrest revealed suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine," police said.

The second suspect was arrested a short time later, and police again found crystal meth. A search warrant March 17 at a residence on Highway 11 uncovered more suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets and cash.

Stolen firearms

The drugs have a street value of $29,600.

"Furthermore, firearms, and a considerable amount of stolen property were recovered at the property," police said.

A 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman face numerous charges. The man has been charged with more than a dozen offences, including break and enter, stealing weapons, drug possession and trafficking charges, possession of stolen property, trafficking in weapons, probation breaches and driving while suspended.

The woman faces eight similar charges,

They were held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.

"The Temiskaming OPP would like to remind the public, to report all suspicious activity to police," police said. "Try to obtain as much information as possible while assuring your safety, and do not interfere with the crime scene."

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.